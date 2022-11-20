Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 803.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080,700 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.49% of Zillow Group worth $38,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $1,631,599. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

