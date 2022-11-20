Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,762 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $36,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.84.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

