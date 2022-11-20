Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,535 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 13.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 215.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $231.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

