Bridgewater Associates LP Has $49.28 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,409 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $49,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.