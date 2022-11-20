Bridgewater Associates LP Has $55.44 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,742 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.26% of KE worth $55,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in KE by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 927,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in KE by 275.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 200,354 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of -2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

