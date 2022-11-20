Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 126,329 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Walt Disney stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
Featured Stories
