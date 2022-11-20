Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,840,328 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840,328 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $27,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

EDU opened at $29.08 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

