Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,513 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.60% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $53,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,419,000. Seldon Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 101.9% during the second quarter. Seldon Capital LP now owns 441,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 222,642 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 37,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2,567.6% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $44.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.