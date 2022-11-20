Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Given New $1.20 Price Target at Citigroup

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $2.25 to $1.20 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.14. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Insider Activity at Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

