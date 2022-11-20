Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 8,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

