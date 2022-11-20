Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $515.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

