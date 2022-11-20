Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 141.60

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.61).

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 110 ($1.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 97.42 ($1.14) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company has a market capitalization of £26.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.67. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66).

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.