Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 141.60

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.61).
VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 110 ($1.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 97.42 ($1.14) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company has a market capitalization of £26.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.67. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66).
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
