Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intellicheck, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDN opened at $2.10 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Intellicheck by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,486,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 11,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 120,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,303.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $91,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

