BuildUp 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,818.40 (BUP)

BuildUp (BUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. BuildUp has a market cap of $178.91 million and $3,818.40 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BuildUp token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BuildUp has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BuildUp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.69 or 0.08380118 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00555118 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,790.87 or 0.28915191 BTC.

BuildUp Token Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official website is gomoneda.com. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.01874274 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,665.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuildUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BuildUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BuildUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BuildUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BuildUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.