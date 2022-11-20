Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,089 shares during the period. Bumble accounts for 4.8% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bumble by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

Shares of BMBL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 1,649,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

