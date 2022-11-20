Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,089 shares during the period. Bumble accounts for 4.8% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bumble by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period.
Bumble Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of BMBL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 1,649,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.90.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
