Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of CNQ opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

