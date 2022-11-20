Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.38

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.38 and traded as low as $26.52. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 136 shares.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

