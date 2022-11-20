Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.90. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.75 and a twelve month high of C$11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.