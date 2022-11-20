Cardano Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.96 billion and approximately $202.99 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001923 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.69 or 0.07098030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00075614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023037 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,157,347,936 coins and its circulating supply is 34,417,609,298 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

