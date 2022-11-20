Casper Price Reaches $0.0275 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Casper has a market cap of $289.57 million and $6.94 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.72 or 0.08422292 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00556975 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,807.79 or 0.29011930 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,301,220,493 coins and its circulating supply is 10,517,466,056 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,300,055,818 with 10,516,382,153 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02795599 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,637,255.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

