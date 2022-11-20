Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $92.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.
CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
In related news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Catalent stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
