Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$96,321.25 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 6,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.35, for a total transaction of C$96,321.25.

Celestica Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.28 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.