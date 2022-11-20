Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $39,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $128.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

