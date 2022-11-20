Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $28.63 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,599 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

