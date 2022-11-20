Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 32,046 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $184.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average is $158.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

