Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $38,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $250.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $289.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.76.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.