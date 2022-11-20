Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 16,170 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 269,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

