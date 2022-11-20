Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $306.00. The company has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,931 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

