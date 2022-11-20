Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,844 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

