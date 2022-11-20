Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

HD opened at $313.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $320.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.58.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,650 shares of company stock worth $4,923,859. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

