Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 60,340 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.