Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 178.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 155.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $225.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $315.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.72 and its 200 day moving average is $219.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

