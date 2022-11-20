Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 6,728 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,648,000 after buying an additional 1,634,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $340.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,096 shares of company stock worth $12,383,977. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

