Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 12,456 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $64,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $226.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.05 and its 200 day moving average is $233.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

