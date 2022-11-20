Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,670 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

