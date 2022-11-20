Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 25,290 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Visa were worth $25,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Visa Cuts Dividend

NYSE V opened at $210.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $398.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

