Cetera Investment Advisers Has $17.13 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

COST stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.67. 1,584,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.12 and its 200-day moving average is $497.67. The company has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

