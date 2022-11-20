Cetera Investment Advisers Has $19.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Shares of PG traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.57. 5,671,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,219. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.59. The firm has a market cap of $340.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,096 shares of company stock worth $12,383,977. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

