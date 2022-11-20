Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 1,906 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $215.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.81. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

