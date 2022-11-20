Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after buying an additional 706,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $148.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.