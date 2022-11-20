Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.4 %

LIN stock opened at $334.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.36.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

