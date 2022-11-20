Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,398,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

About AstraZeneca

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.