Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $960,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 147.9% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

VFH opened at $86.18 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

