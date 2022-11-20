Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,201,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.73. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

