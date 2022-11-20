Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

