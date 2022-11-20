Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 193 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.14) to GBX 2,330 ($27.38) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,250 ($26.44) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

