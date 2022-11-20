Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 28,546 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,546 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

