Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,502.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,534.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,465.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,780.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

