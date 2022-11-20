Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $13,377,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,843,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,872,212. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

