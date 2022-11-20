CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.49

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.36. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 196,307 shares.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.